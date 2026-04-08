/IPL 2026: SRH star Heinrich Klaasen underlines Pat Cummins' importance, says 'he is a big miss'

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have made a slow start to the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season as they look to bounce back from early setbacks. With one win in three matches, SRH will be eager to make a statement as they face PBKS on Saturday (April 11). One of the reasons for the team’s slow start to the season is missing out on the absence of captain Pat Cummins, who recently returned to Australia due to a lumbar bone stress injury to his back.

Klaasen opens up on Cummins

Speaking to WION’s Aditya Pimpale, star batter Heinrich Klaasen opened up on Cummins, who remains a key member of the side. Despite arriving in India for the IPL 2026, the Australian captain had to return for scans and if all goes well, he will be back in India for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. Klaasen highlighted Cummins’ importance in the side and why he remains a vital member of the SRH squad if they are to win their first IPL title in 10 years.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, 5 highest individual scores in a lost chase in IPL

“Pat Cummins is a big miss, but we've got heaps of experience in the room as well. I think Ishan has been doing a great job for us, and the team really responds to him. Especially the Indian players. We're in safe hands, we're in good hands as well,” Klaasen spoke on JioStar Press Room ahead of IPL 2026 - Rivalry Week, starting from 12th to 18th April.

ALSO READ | From Cameron Green to Liam Livingstone, 5 most expensive players in IPL 2026 auctions

“On the other hand, Daniel Vettori has been incredible as well. So I don't think it's a big worry for us or a big concern to miss out on Cummins. Obviously, a guy with this experience and his leadership role is a big miss in any team,” Klaasen added.

SRH to face PBKS on Saturday

SRH are next in action on Saturday when they take on undefeated PBKS at the New Chandigarh Stadium. So far, SRH have endured a poor start, winning just one of three matches, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Their sole win came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was at the Eden Gardens. A win on Saturday will see them have two wins from four matches and settle in the mid-table.