/IPL 2026: Cameron Green cleared to bowl in major boost for KKR ahead of LSG clash

In a massive development surrounding Cameron Green, the Aussie all-rounder is now cleared to bowl in IPL 2026, starting with KKR’s upcoming game against LSG at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (Apr 9). Green hasn’t bowled thus far in this competition, with Cricket Australia formally informing his IPL franchise that Green would start the tournament as a specialist batter. More than 10 days have passed since that update. Now, Green is said to have recovered from the lower-back injury, which restricted him from bowling this time.

"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," CA had said on March 30. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time."

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KKR has played three matches so far, losing the first two against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), before their washed-out home game against Punjab helped them open their account in IPL 2026. Green featured in all, scoring a mere 24 combined, but his absence as a bowler hurt KKR more, who are already without their two first-team seamers, Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana.



Besides the two, KKR have also been without seamer Akash Deep and Bangladeshi quick Mustafizur Rahman, who was earlier released, fuelling tensions between India and Bangladesh.



Piling more misery on the KKR’s bowling, their two mystery spinners and trump cards, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, missed the side’s previous game for respective reasons.

Green’s position unclear at KKR

Picked at a whopping INR 25.20 crore at last year’s auction, becoming the most expensive overseas buy of all time, Green batted at two different batting positions in three innings for KKR. While he played at three twice (in the first and third games), Green batted at four in the previous game, where he got out on four off two balls from compatriot Xavier Bartlett of PBKS.



Backing Green to come good for his new franchise this season, former IPL player and Australian captain Aaron Finch said, "One of those dismissals has been a run out [against SRH], not a part of his fault. Still, he's missed out twice. There's a bit of panic; he's not looking the same as the past.



"Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had a totally different intent. He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don't push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest,” he added.

