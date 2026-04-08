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IPL 2026: No MS Dhoni but CSK ready to welcome Dewald Brevis ahead of DC clash, Fleming hints

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 19:32 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 19:32 IST
IPL 2026: No MS Dhoni but CSK ready to welcome Dewald Brevis ahead of DC clash, Fleming hints

IPL 2026 No MS Dhoni but CSK ready to welcome Dewald Brevis ahead of DC clash Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Winless in IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings receive a massive boost as Stephen Fleming hints at Brevis' return for the DC clash on April 11. However, the wait for MS Dhoni continues as the legend remains sidelined. Get the latest injury updates and team news here. 

Winless and languishing at the bottom of the table, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing their toughest start to an IPL season in years. Already without points and game changers in veteran MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, the former five-time champions find themselves in a tight spot. However, ahead of their next league match, a home game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (Apr 11), they could receive a timely boost with Brevis’ return to the playing XI. Team head coach Stephen Fleming has signalled his potential comeback, having recovered from the side strain he suffered ahead of the tournament.

While Brevis, like Dhoni, stayed back in Chennai to complete his rehab, Fleming hinted at his sooner-than-expected return to action as early as the April 11 game. Meanwhile, the wait for MS Dhoni continues, as the veteran remains sidelined with a calf strain.

Also read | CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni, Brevis near full fitness as Chennai eye first win of IPL 2026

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Even though CSK’s officials stated that MS could be out for two weeks, earlier reports suggested contrasting claims. Dhoni could be missing CSK’s matches at least until the last week of April, including the April 23 away game against the Mumbai Indians. That means he remains unavailable for selection for the Delhi game and the Kolkata tie that follows three days later on April 14.

During a recent event in Chennai, where Brevis accompanied team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and batting stars, including Shivam Dube and Aayush Mhatre, he shared a message for the fans, 'See you guys on the 11th… every match, everywhere we play.''

Meanwhile, Fleming also hinted at his potential return, saying, “We hope he is going to be right for the next game. We have five days between now and the next game. We have been conservative, and hopefully, these next five days go as well as we have planned, and he is ready to go. It’s a big loss, but we are looking forward to getting him back.”

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CSK, as things stand, have lost their three contested matches against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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