/CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni, Brevis near full fitness as Chennai eye first win of IPL 2026

MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis have not yet featured for CSK in IPL 2026, as both continue to recover from respective injuries. While Dhoni suffered a calf strain ahead of the tournament, Brevis too was ruled out with a side strain, with both nearing full fitness ahead of the vital Delhi Capitals clash on Saturday (Apr 11).

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership has been under the scanner lately, with the former five-time winners seeking their first win of the season. Are the two game-changers ready to return to the playing XI? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan provides a crucial update.



A Cricbuzz report claims that CSK officials (close to the information) revealed that Dhoni is currently undergoing his rehabilitation in Chennai and did not travel with the squad for the two away games (to Guwahati and Bengaluru). Dhoni, as things stand, may need at least one more week before being considered for selection.

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As Chennai will currently stage two home games (against DC and KKR) in the next seven days, Dhoni will certainly miss the Delhi tie, with the odds stacked against him for the KKR game on Tuesday (Apr 14) as well.



While he remained absent from the cricket scene since the tournament began, Dhoni was part of CSK’s pre-game intra-match, the video of which is available on the internet.



On the other hand, an update on CSK’s overseas buy, Dewald Brevis, has also kept the team’s fans on their toes.



"MS is undergoing rehab, and it will take some time. We can't say how much time," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.

"We are hoping he (Brevis) will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game,” he said of Brevis’ chances of returning to the playing XI.

