/IPL: Prashant Veer ignites CSK practice while Arjun Tendulkar troubles skipper Pant with deadly yorkers - WATCH

CSK and LSG, the two teams that have failed to find rhythm in IPL 2026 and are languishing in the bottom half of the points table, have plenty of talent waiting for their IPL moment. While LSG won their previous away clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK have lost all three contested matches this season. Meanwhile, for the Yellow Army, their most expensive purchase of this season, all-rounder Prashant Veer, has ignited their practice with cracker shots. At the same time, Arjun Tendulkar, the LSG quick and legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son, troubled his team captain, Rishabh Pant, with pinpoint yorkers.

Prashant Veer comes with a lot of promise into his maiden IPL season; however, barring his gritty knock (43) against the RCB in an away clash, which CSK lost by 43 runs, the attacking left-hander has yet to hit the right notes. Backed to make IPL 2026 all about himself, Veer is on record smashing CSK bowlers for fun in the practice, with the fans noticing ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni back as well at the practice games, hinting at his return to the playing XI sooner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The lanky left-hander brutally smashes the cricket ball, glimpses of which are on record on the uploaded video clip by CSK's official X handle.



WATCH -

Arjun troubles Pant

The young left-arm seamer, Arjun Tendulkar, bowled an array of yorkers to his IPL team captain, Pant, during the training session. His spell won praises on the internet, with netizens pushing LSG to try him out in the next game. Another tall player, Tendulkar, bowled express pace to Pant, who won his team the game the other day.

WATCH -

What is next for LSG and CSK in IPL 2026?