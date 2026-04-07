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  • /IPL 2026 | 'Work to be done off field,' CSK coach Fleming confirms nothing but support for struggling Samson

IPL 2026 | 'Work to be done off field,' CSK coach Fleming confirms nothing but support for struggling Samson

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 15:10 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 15:10 IST
IPL 2026 | 'Work to be done off field,' CSK coach Fleming confirms nothing but support for struggling Samson

CSK coach Fleming offers 'nothing but support' for struggling Samson Photograph: (BCCI)

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CSK coach Stephen Fleming, however, has made it clear that the franchise will continue to support the dashing opener as he tries to find his from and 'forges path in yellow.'

Sanju Samson's trade to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before IPL 2026 was a surprise but it brought cheers as the wicketkeeper-batter helped India win the T20 World Cup 2026 with sensational batting in last three matches before the tournament. His form was something CSK team management and fans were eager to see in yellow but three matches done in IPL, Samson has not been able to reach double figures as opener. CSK coach Stephen Fleming, however, has made it clear that the franchise will continue to support the dashing opener as he tries to find his from and 'forges path in yellow.'

Fleming backs Samson to come good for CSK

"In T20, things can change quickly. We saw in the T20 World Cup what can happen, and when a batter gets on a run, he's one guy who can be very dominant. He's one guy who can be very dangerous. So there will be nothing but support and confidence from our side to Sanju as he forges his path in yellow," Fleming told the reporters after the match vs RCB which they lost by 43 runs.

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"There's a little bit of work to be done off the field, which we're doing, just to make the bonds a bit tighter. But he's fine. He's fitted in really well. He's desperate for some runs and to contribute, along with Ruturaj and the other senior players," He added on Samson's bonding in the team.

How has Samson performed for CSK in IPL 2026 so far?

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Samson's first match in yellow was against the team he was traded from, Rajasthan Royals, on March 30 where he managed to score just 6 runs. In the match against Punjab Kings, his first home game at the Chepauk, Samson scored just 7 runs before being dismissed. In the match against RCB, Samson once again failed to reach double digits and scored only 9 runs in another loss for the team.

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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