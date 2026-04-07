/IPL 2026 | KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane faces heat for decision making vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a nightmare IPL 2026 with just one point from three matches played so far, which includes two losses and one no result. The KKR vs Punjab Kings match on Monday (Apr 6) was washed out due to rain at Eden Gardens, giving the three-time champions their solitary point so far. Former cricketers including ex-India coach Anil Kumble, however, has raised questions of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane's decision making after he elected to bat first in overcast condition post winning the toss. KKR were 25/2 in 3.4 overs before the rain stopped play and eventually the game was abandoned.

KKR skipper Rahane faces heat for decision making

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble said: "I am surprised that Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first. On a pitch like this, where there’s some rain around, ideally, you would want to field first." Kumble's observation was on point with KKR losing two wickets in second over of the innings, both knicked behind to wicketkeeper.

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Former India skipper Saba Karim also called out the decision and said: "I cannot understand this call. I cannot wrap my head around it."

It is well known that the pitch assists the bowlers in overcast conditions and the ball moves more than usual, making it hard for batters to attack.

Why Rahane chose to bat first in rainy Kolkata?

KKR have been plagued by injuries to bowlers even before the season started and were without Sunil Narine as well as Varun Chakaravarthy for the match against PBKS. The lack of bowlers, as well as the fact that they scored 200+ score while batting first and managed only 160-ish while chasing in two matches played, could have pushed Rahane to bat first despite the conditions.