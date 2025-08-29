/'Never Seen Anything Like This': Virat Kohli blown away by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Virat Kohli loved watching Dhurandhar 2. India’s poster boy enjoyed his rare day off following RCB’s crunch win over CSK in Bengaluru by watching the record-breaking and cinema-changing Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar – The Revenge’.

Dhurandhar's sequel, released on March 19 this year, Dhurandhar – The Revenge, has broken most records within the first two weeks, with overall collection crossing INR 1,300 crore, closing in on INR 1000 crore in India itself.



Taking to his social media handle (Instagram stories), Kohli praised the espionage thriller as a ‘genius cinematic experience’, especially lauding the movie’s director Dhar and the protagonist Ranveer Singh. Kohli’s endorsement of this Hindi cinema blockbuster adds to the momentum the film has gained and sustained entering its third week, and even during the ongoing IPL 2026.



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Even though this movie is a massive hit worldwide, Kohli’s praise for it elevates its level.



“Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never seen a cinematic experience like this made in India,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram. “It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn’t flinch even once for almost 4 hours,” the batting genius continued.



“@adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you’ve created. Hats off to you. You’re a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles but @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” Kohli concluded.

Kohli in IPL 2026

In two matches thus far, Kohli has scored 97 runs, including an unbeaten 69 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the M Chinnaswamy. In the second game, he scored 28 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with his team thumping their old foes in that marquee tie.