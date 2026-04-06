/‘Hard to keep him out’: Devdutt Padikkal gets Dinesh Karthik’s backing for India call-up

Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik has strongly backed Devdutt Padikkal, saying he deserves a place in India’s T20I team. The 25-year-old has started IPL 2026 on a strong note, scoring two back-to-back half-centuries. In the recent match against Chennai Super Kings, he made a quick fifty after a slow start and helped RCB post a huge total of 250. In the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he played aggressively, scoring 61 off just 21 balls. After the match, Karthik praised Padikkal for staying calm under pressure and said that instead of playing risky shots when things were not going well, he stayed patient and then attacked once he got settled.

"He doesn't, in our eyes, slip under the radar," Karthik told JioHotstar following RCB's 43-run win over CSK on Sunday.

"First and foremost is his determination. He is very, very determined in what he sets out to do. On a pitch like this, when a batter doesn't get going-especially after playing an innings like he did in the first game-it is very easy to go for a big shot and throw it away. You feel like you are batting well and just need to connect one, but that often leads to something unnecessary. The courage he showed when the going was tough at the start is what is truly admirable. Once he found his first boundary, he flipped the switch."

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"He is batting in such a manner that I am not sure you can keep him out of the Indian team for too long. He is playing proper cricketing shots and striking the ball cleanly over distance. He is a proper Test player and has accumulated more than 2,000 runs this season," he added.

When asked about Devdutt Padikkal’s place in the senior team, especially in a squad that recently won the T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik said it gives selectors a “good headache.” He added that the Karnataka batter will definitely be in contention when squads are chosen after IPL 2026.