IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly should take over as DC's head coach next season, suggests Irfan Pathan

Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a torrid run in IPL 2023. The David Warner-led side were on the back foot before the ongoing season commenced with regular captain Rishabh Pant out of action after a horrific accident on December 30, 2022. Since the start of the season, DC struggled for momentum and while they did achieve some inspiring wins, they became the first team to be eliminated this season after two back-to-back defeats in the last week.

Ever since Ricky Ponting was appointed as the DC head coach, ahead of IPL 2018 (back when the franchise was known as the Delhi Daredevils), the franchise has done considerably well (reaching the playoffs thrice and playing their first-ever final in 2020 edition). However, Ponting-led team management have been criticised for their team combination, underutilisation of key players, etc. in IPL 2023. Thus, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has suggested Sourav Ganguly's name as DC's next head coach.

GANGULY AS NEXT DC COACH?

"Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that. At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role," said Pathan.