IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma dances down the track, smacks a huge SIX in LSG vs MI clash - Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five runs as they failed to chase down a 178-run target in match 63 of the IPL 2023 edition on Tuesday (May 17), in Lucknow. Opting to bowl first, MI had reduced LSG to 35 for 3 before Marcus Stoinis' 47-ball 83* helped his side post a competitive 177 for 3. In reply, Rohit-Ishan Kishan's 90-run opening stand led to Mumbai's strong start before they lost the plot in the second half of their run-chase to lose by five runs, managing only 172 for 5.

During MI's opening stand, Rohit started on a positive note. He looked in his elements and smacked few biggies. He welcomed LSG's impact substitute Yash Thakur, in the fourth over, with a huge six courtesy of his trademark pull. Here's the video of Rohit dancing down the track to smash a huge six towards deep mid-wicket -

Despite MI's strong start, they lost the plot once Ishan and Rohit departed. The MI captain was the first to get dismissed as he fell for a promising 25-ball 37 whereas Ishan departed for 59 (39). After their dismissals, Krunal Pandya (1 for 27) and Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 26) led the charge whereas twin strikes from Yash Thakur and a brilliant last over from Mohsin Khan led to Lucknow's crucial win ahead of the playoffs.

HITMAN REFLECTS ON MI's LOSS

At the post-match presentation, Rohit said, "We didn't play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we didn't win unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few. But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half."