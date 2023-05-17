IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis gets standing ovation from LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir during onslaught vs MI - Watch

Match 63 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Supr Giants (LSG) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five runs in a crucial clash with the race for the playoffs getting intense with each passing game. Lucknow, who were asked to bat first, were off to a poor start as they were reduced to 12 for 2, and further to 35 for 3, before Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis blasted an impressive 47-ball 89 not out to take his side to a competitive 177 for 3.

In reply, Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise were scoring briskly and their openers Ishan Kishan (59) and Hitman (37) added 90 runs for the first wicket before LSG bowlers -- spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2 for 26) and skipper Krunal (1 for 27) -- put a brake on the scoring rate and twin strikes from Yash Thakur and a brilliant last over from Mohsin Khan enabled LSG to a stunning five-run win in Lucknow.

During the game, Stoinis entertained the Lucknow fans with his big hits and even got a standing ovation from LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir for his onslaught versus the five-time champions. He tore apart Chris Jordan as he slammed the English pacer for 24 runs -- with three fours and two sixes -- to light up the atmosphere and earn applause from the LSG dugout. Here's the video -

At the post-match presentation, Player-of-the-Match Stoinis said, "Great moment. He hasn't played here from a long time, a big moment for Mohsin, especially bowling the final over after being injured. It was very close, there are a lot of things not going your way. A couple of good overs from the spinners and Mohsin sealed it for us. We have shown that we are a real team, there no real superstars, there are different people stepping up and performing for us. We are missing KL (Rahul), but we have KP (Krunal) leading us, and Andy (Flower) has a really good cricket brain."