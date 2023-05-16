IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag urges MI to make Suryakumar Yadav permanent at No. 3
Story highlights
IPL 2023: Ahead of MI's crucial game versus LSG, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged Rohit Sharma & Co. to make Suryakumar Yadav a permanent No. 3.
IPL 2023: Ahead of MI's crucial game versus LSG, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged Rohit Sharma & Co. to make Suryakumar Yadav a permanent No. 3.
Suryakumar Yadav had a slow start to IPL 2023 edition but has rapidly shifted gears since then. He started the season with scores of 15, 1, 0, 43, 7 before coming to his own and has returned with 57, 23, 55, 66, 26, 83 and 103* as he sits at the fifth position in the list of batters with most runs in IPL 2023, with 479 runs at a strike rate of 190.84 along with one century and four fifties. He has been one of the main reasons for MI's comeback as Rohit Sharma & Co. occupy the third spot in the points table and have a real chance of ending in the top two.
Ahead of MI's crucial face-off versus the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in match 63 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 16), former Indian opener Virender Sehwag urged MI to make in-form SKY a permanent at No. 3. Surya started the season at No. 4 before taking the No. 3 spot in MI's seven-wicket win versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at home, in match 22 (where he was the stand-in captain). He batted at No. 4 in the following game before once again coming one down since the last two fixtures.
"SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he's a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls," Sehwag said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.
Since SKY has returned with 83 (35) and 103* (49) in his last two outings at No. 3 and, hence, seems likely to continue in the same position in the upcoming games.
Also Read: Aakash Chopra predicts Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh to replace Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in T20Is
Further, MI's former legend Harbhajan Singh opined on Rohit & Co.'s playoff chances and said, "Mumbai Indians has once again proven, it is a champion side and it knows how to come back strongly. People weren't counting this MI after it was on a losing streak in the first phase of the competition, but once it returned to the winning track, there was no stopping this side. It can also finish the league stage amongst the top two. If MI ends up winning the remaining two games, it will get to 18 points. GT has 18 points already and no other team will be able to get 18 points now, except MI."