IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag urges MI to make Suryakumar Yadav permanent at No. 3

Suryakumar Yadav had a slow start to IPL 2023 edition but has rapidly shifted gears since then. He started the season with scores of 15, 1, 0, 43, 7 before coming to his own and has returned with 57, 23, 55, 66, 26, 83 and 103* as he sits at the fifth position in the list of batters with most runs in IPL 2023, with 479 runs at a strike rate of 190.84 along with one century and four fifties. He has been one of the main reasons for MI's comeback as Rohit Sharma & Co. occupy the third spot in the points table and have a real chance of ending in the top two.

Ahead of MI's crucial face-off versus the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in match 63 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 16), former Indian opener Virender Sehwag urged MI to make in-form SKY a permanent at No. 3. Surya started the season at No. 4 before taking the No. 3 spot in MI's seven-wicket win versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at home, in match 22 (where he was the stand-in captain). He batted at No. 4 in the following game before once again coming one down since the last two fixtures.

"SKY can be the permanent No. 3 for Mumbai Indians because he's a good player of pace and spin. Although it all boils down to the team management (when it comes to taking such decisions), but I strongly believe he should get to face more balls," Sehwag said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Since SKY has returned with 83 (35) and 103* (49) in his last two outings at No. 3 and, hence, seems likely to continue in the same position in the upcoming games.