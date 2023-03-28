IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly makes BOLD prediction about Prithvi Shaw's chances to play for India

The ICC ODI World Cup is just six months away and all the teams are closing in on their best squad to have a chance at winning it all. The marquee event which is scheduled to be held in India will definitely give Asian teams a better chance to win as the conditions are conducive to their strength.

Among the top Asian contenders, India are one of the strongest teams but they are going through some concerns with unavailability of players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. India, however, have a huge talent pool and depth in bench and one of the fringe players who former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thinks will make a difference is Prithvi Shaw.

Speaking to media outlet Times of India, Ganguly, who currently serves as Director of Cricket for Shaw's IPL team Delhi Capitals, said, "I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots. I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready.”

Notably, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting also feels that Prithvi Shaw is going to have a breakout season this year.

"He’s in a better physical shape than I’ve ever seen him before. I spoke to him the other day about his attitude, the way he’s working, and how things are going. I honestly feel that this is going to be his biggest season in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eye this year. You can see, he’s hungrier than ever," Ponting had said.

Shaw, who made his debut with Delhi in 2018, has been associated with the franchise ever since. In 63 IPL games so far, Shaw has scored 1588 runs at a strike rate of 147.45, managing 12 50+ scores and a highest of 99.

