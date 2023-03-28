Ex-Pak player reveals what Babar Azam NEEDS TO WORK on to be as great as Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan player Abdul Razzaq is the latest to opine on Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli comparison, saying both are good, however, Kohli is ahead of Babar in terms of fitness.

Speaking to media outlet Times of India, Razzaq said, "We don't need to compare them. It's like asking, who is better - Kapil Dev or Imran Khan? These comparisons are not good. Kohli is a good player in India. Similarly, Babar Azam is a good player in Pakistan. Kohli is a world-class player, Babar is too. But Kohli's fitness is way better than Babar's."

Continuing with the discussion, Razzaq said that both the batters are top players in their countries and that Virat's best part is that he takes his team along.

"Virat is an outstanding and fantastic player. The best part is that he takes his team along. His intent is always positive. He utilises his skills very well. The main thing is that his fitness is world-class. Babar Azam's fitness is not like that of Virat Kohli's. Babar needs to work more on his fitness. Babar is Pakistan's number one player. Babar is in fact the world number 1 batter (ODIs). Be it in any format of the game, Test, ODI, or T20I, he has been consistently performing well. Every country has one player like them (Virat and Babar)," added Razzaq.

Notably, Virat is considered as one of the modern greats of the game with 75 international tons to his name, second only to Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 100 centuries. Kohli has 28 tons in Tests, 46 in ODIs and one in T20Is. Kohli is also just three short of equalling Sachin's ODI century record of 49 tons.

Babar, on the other hand, has nine Test tons, 17 ODI hundreds and two in T20Is, totaling to 28 in the international cricket.

