'If Kapil Dev says he wants to...': Abdul Razzaq opens up on his controversial remark on Hardik Pandya

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has always created a stir with his controversial statements. He had called Jasprit Bumrah a 'baby bowler' and openly claimed that Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is nowhere close to legendary former cricketer Kapil Dev. Recently, the ex-Pakistani player opened up on his controversial remark on Pandya.

In a conversation with Times of India, Razzaq said, "My earlier statement on Hardik Pandya was taken the wrong way. I didn't mean it. As a cricketer, I just said there is scope for improvement in him (Pandya). I didn't comment on a player who is from India, England, or Australia. I just said things as a cricketer. If Kapil Dev says that he wants to give advice to Abdul Razzaq, I will take this statement positively."

'That was just a statement as a former all-rounder'

Razzaq further opined, "He can work on a couple of things which according to him are areas of improvement - in terms of foot movement, bat movement, and how to judge a delivery before it is bowled. That was what I meant earlier. That was just a statement as a former all-rounder. People took it the wrong way and criticised me as well."

He added, "Hardik is a complete all-rounder. But no one is perfect. Everyone needs improvement in certain areas. When I was playing, I also lacked certain things. Wasim Akram was the same, Imran Khan was the same, Kapil Dev was the same. But still, we consider them all to be greats of the game."

Hardik was last seen in action during India's home ODIs versus Australia, which Rohit Sharma & Co. lost 2-1. He has represented India in 74 ODIs and 87 T20Is and hasn't played a Test since mid-2018. The 29-year-old will lead the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the forthcoming IPL 2023 edition, which kicks off on Friday (March 31) in Ahmedabad.