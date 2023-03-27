Watch: Simon Doull, Aamer Sohail debate over Babar Azam's T20I strike rate on live TV during Afg-Pak tie

Afghanistan beat a second-stringed Pakistan by seven wickets in the second and penultimate T20I on Sunday (March 26). Opting to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, Shadab Khan-led Men in Green only managed 130/6 before Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran's cautious knocks and finishing cameos from Najibullah Zadran and Md Nabi took Afghan line-up home with a ball to spare.

During the game, former cricketers-turned-commentator Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail got involved in a fiery exchange on live tv. The discussion was on Babar Azam, Pakistan's regular captain and best batter across formats. The New Zealander, who has criticised Babar's strike rate in the recent past, suggested that Pakistan skipper should not open the innings in T20Is but Sohail interrupted him and the video of the duo's exchange has gone viral in no time.

Here's the clip:

Doull: Babar Azam is hands down the best No 3 batsman in the world. He should not open for Pakistan. Saim and Haris should open with Rizwan in T20Is.

Sohail: The T20 teams are selected on the basis of averages and not strike rates. The averages are more important than strike rates. I dont care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about best players in T20I like Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike-rate between 135 and 137?

Doull: 158

Sohail: Whose?

Doull: Chris Gayle. AB De Villiers is 145

Sohail: 137 in international cricket.

Doull: What's Babar's?

To this, Sohail didn't give a clear answer. It is to be noted that AB de Villiers' T20I strike rate is 135.16 in 78 T20I matches. However, the former South African captain boasts a strike rate of a whopping 150.13 in his T20 career; with over 300 games (340). Meanwhile, Chris Gayle had a strike rate of 137.50 in 79 T20Is for West Indies. The Universe Boss, however, struck at 144.75 in 455 T20 innings.