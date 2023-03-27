I did my HIV Test: Team India's Shikhar Dhawan shares hilarious episode of when he got his first tattoo

Shikhar Dhawan is in the last phase of his international career. At present, the 37-year-old cricketer isn't part of Team India across formats. However, Dhawan remains a big name in world cricket. He is known for his immaculate record in white-ball formats, especially in the ODIs, and for his positive approach and is a style icon for youngsters.

From his iconic moustache to several tattoos, Dhawan is a fan favourite. In a recent interaction, the swashbuckling left-hander opened up on a hilarious incident when he got his first tattoo and how he ended up taking an HIV test afterwards.

In an interview with Aajtak, Dhawan said, "When I was 14-15 years old, I had gone to Manali and had got a tattoo done on my back without informing my family members. I had to hide it for quite some time, about 3-4 months, and then when my father got to know, he beat me. I got a bit scared after doing the tattoo because I had no clue about the number of bodies that needle had pierced. So then I went and did my HIV Test and it's negative to date (laughs)."

Dhawan was last seen in action for Team India during their three-match ODI series versus hosts Bangladesh in late 2022. Since then, he hasn't been part of the ODI squad whereas he was out of the T20I setup before 2021 T20 World Cup.