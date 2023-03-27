Decision reversed! ICC modifies India-Australia Indore pitch rating after BCCI's appeal

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday (March 27), modified its rating for the Indore Test pitch that was used for the India-Australia third and penultimate Test, at the Holkar Stadium early this month. The pitch initially received a poor rating after the match ended in 2 days and a session but the decision has now been reversed after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) appeal.

Following match referee Chris Broad's stern assessment of the conditions, the Indore Test pitch was labelled 'poor'; emphasising that it did not provide enough balance between bat and ball. However, BCCI appealed against the decision and now the rating has been changed to 'below average'.

Talking about the Indore Test, India opted to bat first but only managed a below par 109 in their first essay with spinner Matthew Kuhnemann taking a five-fer. Australia also fell flat with the bat but managed 197; taking a vital 88-run lead. In reply, Indian batters struggled once again by being rattled for 163 with Nathan Lyon ending with 8 for 64 (11 wickets overall in the match) as Australia chased down a paltry 76-run target with nine wickets in hand in the opening session on Day 3.

Why did ICC reverse the decision?

The ICC said in a statement, "Pursuant to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the rating of pitch used for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 1-3 March has been changed from poor to below average."

"Having reviewed footage of the Test match, the ICC appeal panel, consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member, were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the “poor” rating. Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as below average,” the statement added.