BCCI central contracts: Ravindra Jadeja gets a PROMOTION, KL Rahul DEMOTED - Check full list

Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to Grade A+ in BCCI's recently-released central contract list. Jadeja has been on a roll ever since he returned to action after a long injury layoff with superlative performances during India's home series versus Australia. Thus, he has joined skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the top-grade contract (salary of INR 70 million/7 crore).

KL Rahul, who got removed as the white-ball vice-captain and was dropped for the final two Tests versus Australia, has been demoted to Grade B. As many as five players have been included in Grade A (INR 50 million/5 crore) whereas there are six players in Grade B and 11 in Grade C.

Check out the full list:

PLAYER GRADE SALARY (in INR) Rohit Sharma A+ 70 million Virat Kohli A+ 70 million Jasprit Bumrah A+ 70 million Ravindra Jadeja A+ 70 million Hardik Pandya A 50 million R Ashwin A 50 million Rishabh Pant A 50 million Axar Patel A 50 million Md Shami A 50 million Cheteshwar Pujara B 30 million KL Rahul B 30 million Shreyas Iyer B 30 million Md Siraj B 30 million Suryakumar Yadav B 30 million Shubman Gill B 30 million Shikhar Dhawan C 10 million Shardul Thakur C 10 million Yuzvendra Chahal C 10 million Umesh Yadav C 10 million Sanju Samson C 10 million Ishan Kishan C 10 million Deepak Hooda C 10 million Kuldeep Yadav C 10 million KS Bharat C 10 million Washington Sundar C 10 million Arshdeep Singh C 10 million

Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped from the ODI setup, is one of the biggest names in Grade C. He has been replaced by Shubman Gill as Rohit's opening partner in the 50-over setup whereas he was out of the T20I line-up in late 2021 itself. Moreover, star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's name was missing from the entire list.