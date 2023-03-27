BCCI central contracts: Ravindra Jadeja gets a PROMOTION, KL Rahul DEMOTED - Check full list
BCCI Central Contract: The Indian cricket board recently revealed the latest central contract with Ravindra Jadeja being promoted whereas KL Rahul got demoted.
Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to Grade A+ in BCCI's recently-released central contract list. Jadeja has been on a roll ever since he returned to action after a long injury layoff with superlative performances during India's home series versus Australia. Thus, he has joined skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the top-grade contract (salary of INR 70 million/7 crore).
KL Rahul, who got removed as the white-ball vice-captain and was dropped for the final two Tests versus Australia, has been demoted to Grade B. As many as five players have been included in Grade A (INR 50 million/5 crore) whereas there are six players in Grade B and 11 in Grade C.
Check out the full list:
|PLAYER
|GRADE
|SALARY (in INR)
|Rohit Sharma
|A+
|70 million
|Virat Kohli
|A+
|70 million
|Jasprit Bumrah
|A+
|70 million
|Ravindra Jadeja
|A+
|70 million
|Hardik Pandya
|A
|50 million
|R Ashwin
|A
|50 million
|Rishabh Pant
|A
|50 million
|Axar Patel
|A
|50 million
|Md Shami
|A
|50 million
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|B
|30 million
|KL Rahul
|B
|30 million
|Shreyas Iyer
|B
|30 million
|Md Siraj
|B
|30 million
|Suryakumar Yadav
|B
|30 million
|Shubman Gill
|B
|30 million
|Shikhar Dhawan
|C
|10 million
|Shardul Thakur
|C
|10 million
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|C
|10 million
|Umesh Yadav
|C
|10 million
|Sanju Samson
|C
|10 million
|Ishan Kishan
|C
|10 million
|Deepak Hooda
|C
|10 million
|Kuldeep Yadav
|C
|10 million
|KS Bharat
|C
|10 million
|Washington Sundar
|C
|10 million
|Arshdeep Singh
|C
|10 million
Shikhar Dhawan, who has been dropped from the ODI setup, is one of the biggest names in Grade C. He has been replaced by Shubman Gill as Rohit's opening partner in the 50-over setup whereas he was out of the T20I line-up in late 2021 itself. Moreover, star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's name was missing from the entire list.
All the star Indian cricketers are now gearing up for IPL 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad.