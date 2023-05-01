IPL 2023: RCB successfully defend low total against high-flying LSG in Lucknow, beat them by 18 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore stunned the home side Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring affair on Monday. On a track that wasn't great for batting, RCB bowlers made the most of this chance and defended a low total against LSG - a side that registered the second-highest total in IPL in their previous game.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the star-studded pair of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli got RCB off to a flyer for the nth time this season.

During the second over, LSG captain KL Rahul suffered a leg injury while chasing the ball and fell in utter pain and was taken off the ground.

Meanwhile, the pair added 62 runs for the first wicket before Ravi Bishnoi removed Kohli stumped on 31. In the span of the next six overs, RCB lost three more wickets, all to the spinners, as batters continued to struggle in Lucknow.

With Naveen ul Haq entering the attack, he put RCB's back against the wall, picking up three wickets for 30 in his four overs. Captain Faf was the lone fighter with the bat as he hit 44 from 30 balls.

With bowlers dominating throughout, LSG restricted RCB to a modest total of 126 for nine in 20 overs.

In the absence of regular skipper Rahul, left-handed Krunal Pandya opened the innings alongside the man in form, Kyle Mayers. Much to everyone's shock, Mayers departed on a second-ball duck to Mohammed Siraj. It was just the beginning as LSG lost another four wickets inside seven overs.

With the hosts reeling at 38 for five at one stage with one batter less, the chase looked like getting out of their reach.

Last match's hero, Marcus Stoinis and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham tried saving the sinking ship but fell prey to some outstanding bowling and fielding.