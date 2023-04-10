IPL 2023: Keen on improving, Faf du Plessis feels RCB is ready to take down 'balanced' LSG at home

As Royal Challengers Bangalore prepare to host high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 tonight, the experienced campaigner Faf du Plessis feels his team still has many flaws to iron out following the latest bashing at the hands of KKR. Aware of the LSG challenge, Faf feels RCB need to up its game if they wish to add more points to its kitty.

Ahead of the match, Faf said it's important for the team to review its performance and come up with a better show in tonight's game. In the first match, the Bangalore-based team thrashed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets but suffered a contrasting fate against Kolkata in their following game by losing the game by 81 runs.

"The importance for me is making sure that we have the same review process on whether the first game, where we were perfect, or the second game, where we were not perfect. Making sure that we look at things that we did well and things that we can improve on. The guys are very confident to try and put in a performance to put that last game down," Du Plessis said on RCB Game Day as quoted by India Today.

Speaking highly of the travelling side, Faf feels LSG is a well-balanced team and has shown the right intent so far. The captain admits for his team to beat LSG at home, they need to pull up their socks, for which they need to work on the areas where there is a chance for improvement.

"Both the new teams have played really well. LSG have a very well-balanced squad. When you have a blank canvas at the auction, you can pretty much set up a team really well from a balanced perspective. They are a very good team, so we have to be at the top of our game as well," Du Plessis added.