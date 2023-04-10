First-ever! No same captain from previous edition to lead in 2023 Men's ODI World Cup

In a first-of-its-kind instance in men's ODI World Cup history, no captain from the previous edition (in 2019) will lead the team in the forthcoming 2023 World Cup in India later this year. With injuries, retirements and changes in the leadership group in the past four years, we will have new faces donning the captain's hat this time. As Kane Williamson was the lone exception here, an untimely injury to him in IPL 2023 has ruled him out of the World Cup.

Starting with the hosts India, Virat Kohli is no more the captain of the ODI team as Rohit Sharma took over the reins in 2021. England's Eoin Morgan, who led his team to its maiden title against the Kiwis in the final, is now retired, with Jos Buttler named as the new captain; Babar Azam, on the other hand, has already replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan's new ODI captain.

As per the latest reports, Williamson, who is out for an indefinite period, will likely miss the mega event; while in his absence, Tom Latham, who had led the New Zealand team before, is the front-runner to take up the job.

Speaking of Australia, Pat Cummins will lead his side as opener Aaron Finch announced his retirement from all forms earlier. India's neighbours Bangladesh have a new captain in Tamim Iqbal, who replaced Mashrafe Mortaza. South Africa's Faf du Plessis hanged his boots from ODI cricket, and Temba Bavuma is now at the helm of things, moving ahead. Afghanistan will also have a new skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup.

While former winners Sri Lanka and the West Indies are yet to punch their tickets for the tournament, both are likely to have new skippers - Dasun Shanaka and Shai Hope, respectively - who replaced Dimuth Karunaratne and Kieron Pollard.

Meanwhile, the qualifying event will take place in Zimbabwe from June 18th to July 9th - where other than Sri Lanka and West Indies, Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, USA, UAE, and either of Ireland or South Africa will take part. The top two teams from the qualifiers will advance to the World Cup.