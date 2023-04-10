IPL 2023: KKR dressing room burst into jubilation following Rinku Singh's majestic knock against GT - WATCH
Story highlights
KKR's newly-appointed head coach Chandrakant Pandit even admitted saying in his 43-year-old cricket career as a player and a coach, he didn't witness a moment quite like this one.
It's been over 12 hours since KKR's Rinku Singh produced perhaps the greatest last-over finish in IPL history. By smashing five sixes off successive balls to Yash Dayal in the final over when his team required 29 to win the match, Rinku sent the cricketing world into utter shock. Such was the impact of this knock, that even KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan tweeted for the left-handed batter.
JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023
However, it was following his superb headline-making inning, the KKR dressing room burst into jubilation, with everyone celebrating Rinku's achievement like it was their own.
Watch how the KKR dressing room celebrated Rinku's knock -
ONCE AGAIN... YEWWWW BEAAUUUTYYYY!!!#GTvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/IuPsOwdEM3— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023
Meanwhile, KKR's newly-appointed head coach Chandrakant Pandit even gave a small speech where in he revealed in his 43-year-old cricket career, he had seen just two instances that made everyone go crazy - with the first one being Ravi Shastri hitting six sixes in an over in Ranji Trophy and the second being Pakistan's Javed Miandad hitting that infamous last-ball six off Chetan Sharma.
ALSO READ: IPL 2023: From living in LPG quarters to becoming KKR's new star! All you need to know about Rinku Singh
And then comes this moment, where Rinku held his nerves and smashed five sixes to create history.
You can watch the video here -
How a winning dressing room sounds like! 💜😍#GTvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/hTOJidtTnR— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 10, 2023
Earlier, Gujarat's stand-in captain for this game, Rashid Khan, entered the history books by becoming the first bowler in this season to pick a hattrick. The ranked number one T20I bowler picked up the dangerous Andre Russell first before dismissing Sunil Narine and KKR's last-match hero Shardul Thakur on first-ball ducks to achieve this feat.
𝐇𝐀𝐓-𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐝 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧! 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2023
\While, at that moment, it looked like KKR was all but out of the game, Rinku Singh stepped up and created history for his team.
With this win, KKR has moved to the second spot on the points table with two wins in three matches and will now take on SunRisers Hyderabad on April 14th at Eden Gardens.