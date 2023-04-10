IPL 2023: From living in LPG quarters to becoming KKR's new star! All you need to know about Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh starred for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their thrilling three-wicket win over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 13 of the IPL 2023 edition on Sunday (April 9). In pursuit of 205, in Ahmedabad, KKR required 29 in the last over before Rinku smashed five successive sixes to take his side home on the final delivery.

Rinku ended with a 21-ball 48, laced with a four and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 228.57, to provide one of the best finishes in IPL history and etch his name in history books. Relive the last-over heroics:

Watching this on L➅➅➅➅➅P... and we still can't believe what we just witnessed! 🤯pic.twitter.com/1tyryjm47W — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023 ×

Here's all you need to know about KKR's new champion Rinku Singh

1) Rinku Singh was born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on October 12, 1997

2) Rinku represents his side in domestic cricket

3) The left-hander was bought by the KKR franchise in 2018 for INR 80 lakhs

4) Rinku played only four games in IPL 2018, five in the following season, and one in the 2020 edition. However, KKR backed him and retained the left-hander in IPL 2022 auction for INR 55 lakhs.

5) While KKR had a forgettable run in IPL 2022, Rinku smashed 174 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.

6) Rinku is a decent name in domestic cricket. He was the third-highest run-getter (953) in Ranji Trophy 2018-19.

7) Rinku comes from a humble background with his father earning his income from delivering LPG cylinders, elder brother driving an autorickshaw, and another brother working in a coaching centre.

8) In 2018, MI and KKR fought hard to acquire his services before the latter won the bidding battle. Rinku was part of Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well in IPL 2021, where he warmed the bench throughout the season. Now, he is KKR's new superstar with a bright future ahead.

Family's financial struggles

Rinku's family was in debt of INR 5 lakhs three years back. While every earning member struggled hard to run the house, in the LPG quarters, Rinku strived hard to give some mileage to his cricketing career. Nonetheless, he also tried his hand at other jobs to contribute to his family.

"He (my brother) took me to a place where they asked me to be a domestic worker — saaf, safaai aur pochaa maarna (sweeping and mopping). I came back home and told my mother, ‘I will not go again. Let me just try my luck in cricket," Rinku told Indian Express in an interaction a few years ago.

After earning his first-ever IPL contract, for INR 80 lakhs, Rinku told in the same interaction, "Thought I would get 20 lakhs, but I was picked up for 80! The first thought that came to my mind was that I can contribute to my big brother’s wedding, and save up something for my sister’s wedding too. Aur ek achhe se ghar mein shift ho jaoonga (And shift into a nice house)."