IPL 2023: SRK's tweet on KKR star Rinku Singh goes viral after thrilling win vs GT - See post

Rinku Singh went bonkers in the last over with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) requiring 29 for a win, in pursuit of 205, versus defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 13 of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 10). Chasing 205, KKR were 128 for 2 courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40) and skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls) before Rashid Khan's hat-trick reduced KKR to 155 for 7.

Needing 29 off six balls, Rinku got the strike -- from Umesh Yadav -- with 28 to win off the last five. The left-hander slammed as many as five sixes on the trot to pull off a heist in a remarkable style at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. He remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls, laced with 6 sixes and a four at a strike rate of 228.57.

After his unbelievable knock, KKR's co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan shared a tweet for the champion cricketer. It has gone viral in no time with over 4 million views. Check out the post:

GT won the toss and opted to bat first, under stand-in captain Rashid Khan with Hardik Pandya out due to illness. Riding on fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar, Gujarat posted 204 for 4. In reply, KKR were in the hunt courtesy of Venky Iyer-Nitish Rana's 100-run third-wicket stand. While Rana fell for 45 (29), Iyer followed suit for 83 (40) before Rashid Khan's hat-trick brought GT on top.