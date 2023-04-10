6,6,6,6,6: Reliving Rinku Singh's heroics in KKR's last-over win over defending champions GT - Watch

Rinku Singh pulled off a heist as the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets while needing 29 off the last six deliveries at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday (April 09). In pursuit of 205, in match 13 of IPL 2023, KKR were going strong at 128 for 2 but Rashid Khan's hat-trick jolted their run-chase with 29 needed off the last over. Rinku blasted five sixes on the trot to take his side home on the final ball of a riveting contest.

While Umesh Yadav gave him a strike on the first ball of the last over, bowled by Yash Dayal, Rinku first pounced on the three full-tosses and smacked two more maximums of the last two deliveries, both being slower short balls, to take his side home. Here's reliving Rinku's breathtaking heroics versus GT:

Talking about the match, stand-in captain Rashid and his troops opted to bat first and rode on Sai Sudharsan's 53 and Vijay Shankar's 63* to post 204-4 in 20 overs. KKR was going well courtesy of Venkatesh Iyer (83 off 40 balls) and skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29) before Rashid claimed the first hat-trick of the season. Nonetheless, Rinku's timely hits took KKR home on the final ball of the high-scoring thriller.

'Had the belief'