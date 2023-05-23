IPL 2023: 'I don't see him as MS Dhoni:' GT skipper Hardik Pandya ahead of qualifier 1 against CSK

Defending champions Gujarat Titans are all set to face Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, in Chennai. The teams, which finished 1-2, respectively on the points table would like to cement a place in the final with the win, circumventing the path that goes through the second qualifier.

Before the match, Gujarat Titans, however, shared a video on their social media that showed the camaraderie between the two skippers - GT's Gujarat Giants and CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"I'll always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan and for so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as a Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Pandya said in the video.

"Obviously, I've learnt a lot of things from him, a lot of positive things, which I've learnt from him just while watching, not even much talking. For me, he's just my dear friend, dear brother, who I do pranks, who I chill," added the GT skipper. Have a look at the video here: Captain. Leader. Legend.@msdhoni is an emotion 💙 Here’s a special tribute from @hardikpandya7 to the one and only Thala ahead of a special matchday in Chennai! 🤝#GTvCSK | #PhariAavaDe | #TATAIPL Playoffs 2023 pic.twitter.com/xkrJETARbJ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 23, 2023 × This comes amid wide speculations of Dhoni getting retired at the end of the season. The match, even if lost by Chennai, won't be the last one Dhoni would be playing as the losing team of the first qualifier will get another shot at making to the IPL Final.

The team which loses between Chennai and Gujarat, will play against the winner of the single eliminator game, to be played between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

As for the chances, both teams have their openers and middle batters in form in Shubman Gill, David Miller and Vijay Shankar for Gujarat & Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube for CSK.

On a slow and turning wicket, it could be down to spinners to decided the outcome of the match. CSK have Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali as their frontline spinners while GT will rely on the Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

