IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises 'SENSATIONAL' Rinku Singh for almost taking KKR home vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders to secure a playoff berth but not before KKR's Rinku Singh gave them a scare. Needing 41 to win in last overs, KKR scored 39 off them, mostly by Rinku but fell short by one run.

The effort killed any doubts left about Rinku's ability as a batsman who finished 67 not out off 33 balls in the match. Such was the dominance of his performance that even LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir could not stop himself from praising the young batsman.

What did Gambhir say?

After the match got over, Gambhir, from his official twitter handle, tweeted, "What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent!," along with a photo where he can be seen chatting with Rinku Singh, KKR skipper Nitish Rana and young spinner Suyash Sharma. While KKR , despite the win, wouldn't have qualified for the playoffs, Rinku's fighting spirit made every stand and applause. Have a look at Gamhir's tweet here:

What an effort by Rinku today! Sensational talent!

Rinku's masterclass which almost took KKR home

Chasing 177, KKR looked comfortable when the openers were batting but wickets at regular intervals left 21 to chase from last over with Rinku on non-strike. Vaibhav Arora took a single on first ball but Rinku couldn't connect score a boundary on the first two balls he faced. Thanks to two wide balls by bowler Yash Thakur, KKR needed 18 of last three balls.