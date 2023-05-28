IPL 2023 Final: Who will win the title if rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad between CSK vs GT clash?

Rain has once again played spoilsport in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans could be on hold. Set to meet in the final on Sunday, May 28 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, both Gujarat and Chennai will hope that the rain gods are kind. However, their fans will also be optimistic about who will lift the trophy if the clash is washed out. 🚨 Update



It's raining 🌧️ in Ahmedabad & the TOSS has been delayed!



Stay Tuned for more updates.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/IUkeFQS4Il#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/eGuqO05EGr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023 × What are the scenarios? The relevant teams will compete in a Super Over and, if necessary, additional Super Overs to determine which team will win the match. A 20-over match must be completed by 11.40 PM IST. The start time for a 5-over-per-side game is 12.06 AM.

However, if there is no play in the above scenario, a reserve day will be used on Monday to decide the winners of the IPL 2023. If rain again plays spoilsport, the above scenario will be repeated to decide the winner of the contest. However, if there is no play on either day, the IPL 2023 title will be shared by both GT and CSK and will be declared joint winners. CSK’s path to the final CSK beat GT in Qualifier 1 by 15 runs to make the final and is seen in great touch this season after finishing ninth in the 2022 campaign. CSK had earlier finished the league season with eight wins and a draw after their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was abandoned due to rain. CSK lost five matches on their way to Qualifier 1 and also ended their 12-year wait for a win at the Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ | 2023 IPL Final: Gujarat Titans gear up for title defence against MS Dhoni's CSK GT’s way to the final Like 2022, GT were the league leader after the initial phase and reached the playoffs with 10 wins and four defeats. However, lady luck did not shine bright for them in Qualifier 1 lost to CSK in Chennai. Hardik Pandya’s men though did not give up and made it to the final after beating Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2.

Shubman Gill was the hero of the match and scored his third hundred of the IPL 2023 season. Gill’s storm condemned Mumbai Indians to a 62-run defeat and punched GT’s ticket to the final.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE