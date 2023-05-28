2023 IPL Final: Gujarat Titans gear up for title defence against MS Dhoni's CSK

Gujarat Titans are set to defend their title against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. Chennai are clearly more experienced as they play in their 10th IPL final and possibly last for their skipper MS Dhoni.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have been sensational ever since their debut in 2022 as they gear up for their second consecutive title. The Titans have the home ground advantage but Dhoni's popularity has shown that the fans would make every ground a sea of yellow when it comes to supporting him.

Let's have a look at the strength, weakness and top players from each team ahead of the final showdown.

Batting Strengths

Both the teams have relied heavily on their openers and while Orange Cap bearer Shubman Gill has been nothing less than sensational for Gujarat Titans, Chennai's opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, both in top 10 run scorers of the league, have ensured that the team never has a bad start.

For Chennai, a rejuvenated Ajinkya Rahane and flamboyant Shivam Dube work as enforcers while Gujarat's middle order has fired much except Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. Rahul Tewatia's ice-cool temperament would definitely be tested against Captain Cool Dhoni's Kings shall the need arises while Jadeja's batting prowess is something Gujarat would be looking to tame down.

Batting Weaknesses

Hardik Pandya and David Miller's form, despite the former scoring 325 runs in 15 matches so far, is a cause of concern for the title defenders as their failures have so far been shadowed by Gill's brilliance. Dhoni would be aware of this and planning to exploit this weak batting link as much as he could.

CSK''s lower middle order, on other hand, relies on Ambati Rayudu who hasn't been in best of the form and with 2-3 quick wickets, Titans can strangle CSK.

Bowling Strengths

Gujarat have least to worry about their bowling with top three wicket-takers of the season in Mohammed Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27) and Mohit Sharma (24) expected to bring their A game for the finale.

CSK's new-ball bowling has been of some worry barring Tushar Deshpande who has 21 wickets to his name but has been a bit expensive. The Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana, dubbed as baby Malinga, however, has been a bright spot in death overs for CSK.

The fourth and fifth bowling options for Pandya are Afghan Noor Ahmed and Irish Josh Little with the skipper himself able to bowl couple of decent over if need be.

For CSK, it'll be down to Jadeja to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs and Matheesha Pathirana in death, especially Gill who is looking in form which could spell doom for the Super Kings.

Players to watch for

CSK would be wary of Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan when bowling while Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma would be keeping them on toes while batting.

As for GT, Gaikwad, Conway, Rahane and Dube can spoil the party while Jadeja and Deshpande aim to pin down their batters.

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar , Matheesha Pathirana

WATCH WION LIVE HERE