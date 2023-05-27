IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag wants MI's Tilak Varma to work on 'weakness' during off season

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is among the many former players who have been impressed by Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Varma. The southpaw had a great 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 343 run in 11 matches at an average of 42.88 and a strike rate of 164.

Sehwag, however, wants Varma to focus on his fitness now that MI's season has come to end following their 62-run loss in the second qualifier against Gujarat Titans.

Speaking to cricket website Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "He should focus on 2 things; improve his fitness, and identify the skills that he can work on, as well as the mindset. It often happens when you play regular cricket, you change yourself with time. But when you're not playing cricket, you have to focus on your fitness and your skills. Like Suryakumar Yadav, he practiced a lot for his shots."

Sehwag also said that the young batsman should work on his weakness, whatever it may be, and told an anecdote about him which included an advice from former India captain Sourav Ganguly as well.

“Tilak Varma should focus on improving his weakness. It reminds me of him, when I played for India for the first time in 1999, I was dismissed by Shoaib Akhtar. Before I could bring my bat down, the ball hit my pad. So, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) told me one thing... go back, practice against fast bowling, so you come better prepared. I used to play middle-order, I got spin, and by the time fast bowlers came, I had already scored a century. Likewise, Tilak Varma needs to look on where are his weaknesses,” Sehwag said.

Tilak was unfortunate to miss out on some matches but has grown leaps and bounds in 2023 after making his debut in the league with the Mumbai Indians. The left-hander, though scored less run this season but has improved both his average and strike rate this season, giving Mumbai much needed impetus in the middle overs.

