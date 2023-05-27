IPL 2023: Coach Mark Boucher says MI 'got to look other places' if injury to big players continues

Mumbai Indians bowed out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after losing to defending champions Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier and Mumbai coach Mark Boucher said that it was the injuries to players which hurt the team most.

Mumbai, before the start of the season, had lost fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah due a back injury and then Englishman Jofra Archer, who left after playing just five matches in the season following recovery from an elbow injury. Injury to quality players leaves hole Speaking to the reporters after a 62-run drubbing, Boucher said, "If you are losing out on your quality players, yes it's going to leave a hole. Not to put any blame on anyone, those things happen in sports, injuries happen in sports and you've got to deal with it."

The Protea, however, said that the replacement players did their best.

"I thought that the guys that we brought in, they did their best in a situation where they probably weren't selected upfront," said the coach.

Also Read: Superstar Shubman Gill reveals the moment THAT changed the game for Gujarat against Mumbai Got to look other places if this issue persists Boucher, nonetheless, seemed not pleased with the players getting injured repeatedly and said that if the issue continues than the team might have to look at other places.

"Hopefully the guys can get over the injuries. If they can't, then we've got to look other places," he said. "There are so many things that we can talk about but for me to open up a can of worms now would be stupid," added Boucher.

"I think it's time to just sit back, reflect a bit, take the emotion out of it and make some good, sound cricketing decisions once everything is calmed down and once we understand the future of certain individuals and where they are from a fitness perspective," opined the South African. Gill masterclass outplays Mumbai Gujarat, batting first after losing the toss, put up a mammoth 233-run score in 20 overs on the back of yet another Shubman Gill century. The right-hand opener made merry of a reprieve given to him while batting at 30 off 20 balls and went on to score 129 off 60.

During the chase, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Ishan Kishan being replaced by a concussion sub due to an unwanted injury didn't help their cause either. Titans' Mohit Sharma then did the rest as he took a five-for and Mumbai folded for 171 in 18.2 overs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE