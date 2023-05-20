IPL 2023: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad tears apart DC spinners with five sixes - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his fluent best on Saturday, May 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Delhi Capitals (DC) as he smashed the opposition bowlers left, right and center in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gaikwad, 2021 IPL Orange Cap winner smashed five sixes for CSK as they look to secure a top-two finish to play in the Qualifier One of the Playoffs next week. Two in Two 💥💥@Ruutu1331 takes the aerial route and smacks quality maximums 🙌#TATAIPL | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/rWvzo6M2BG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2023 × Gaikwad and Co run riot in Delhi Coming into the contest, CSK were in danger of not only missing out on the top two finish but also entirely from the top four, so they needed to make sure of a positive start. Gaikwad and Conway were at their fluent best as they started on a positive note and scored 52 runs for no wickets.

In the 12th over, Ruturaj took his game to another level and scored three consecutive sixes after scoring his latest fifty. The Maharashtra batter looked unstoppable and looked destined for another hundred before he was scalped by Chetan Sakariya on the third ball of the 15th over. However, he did make an impression with a 79-run knock which consisted of 3 fours and 7 sixes and was scoring at a strike rate of 158.

On the flip side he was well supported by his partner in crime Devon Conway, he was in fluent form as well. Conway ended with 87 runs off 52 deliveries and scored 11 fours and 3 sixes and struck at 167.

ALSO READ | Forget retiring this season, Hussey's latest prediction about Dhoni could see him playing for next 5 years CSK playoff berth Coming into the contest, CSK needed a win to have a chance of qualifying for the Qualifier 1 and they did their first job with perfection after putting up 223/3 in their 20 overs. A top-two finish will guarantee two opportunities for teams to make the final of the IPL 2023 which takes place on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A win for CSK and a defeat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will see the former book a top-two berth.

