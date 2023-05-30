IPL 2023: CSK skipper MS Dhoni 'vows' return for another season after winning fifth title

Chennai Super Kings won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they beat Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season finale by five wickets with a last-ball four. The final, which was played on the reserve day, provided all the entertainment it could and when CSK skipper MS Dhoni came to speak after the match, he offered a cheerful update on his future as well.

Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony, Dhoni said he'll return to action for one more season if his body allowed it as a gift for the fans who have loved him through and through.

"If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side [to the fans]. It's not easy for me but the way they've shown their love and affection, that's something I need to do for them."

Dhoni, however, acknowledged the fact that he's in last phase of his career and he got emotional when the fans shouted his name every time he came on to bat on whichever ground he played at.

"You do get emotional for a simple fact that it's the last part of my career and I think it started over here when I was playing the first game [of IPL 2023]. I just walked out and the full house was chanting my name. My eyes filled with [tears] and I just stood there in the dugout for a while, and I took my time and I realised that I want to enjoy it and not take the pressure. I think it was the same thing in Chennai, when I played my last game there, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can," said the skipper.

The stalwart although had an abysmal outing with the bat in the final as he got out for a first-ball duck. In total, Dhoni scored 104 run in the season in 12 times he batted during 16 games on 57 ball at a strike rate of 182. While the CSK skipper batted few balls only, the crowd did enjoy every single one of his 10 sixes this season.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE