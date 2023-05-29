IPL 2023: Shubman Gill wins Orange Cap with 890 runs, Md Shami clinches Purple Cap with 28 wickets
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition ended, on Tuesday (May 30), with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the title (their fifth overall). The just-concluded season has been a huge hit. Over the years, every season is keenly awaited by ardent cricket fans. This year's championship has also lived upto expectations with plenty of close games, a plethora of runs, fours, sixes, and wickets entertaining cricket loyalists across the globe.
The experienced sides Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) bounced back after IPL 2022 failures, plenty of young Indian batters and bowlers made a mark whereas foreign players also showcased their abilities playing for new franchises.
In the past two months, cricket fans kept a close watch on the Orange Cap and Purple Cap list. The Orange Cap list features batters with the most runs whereas the Purple Cap is about leading wicket-takers in the tournament. In this regard, here's what the final Orange and Purple Cap list looks like -
Orange Cap list
|Position
|Player
|Runs
|1
|Shubman Gill
|890
|2
|Faf du Plessis
|730
|3
|Devon Conway
|672
|4
|Virat Kohli
|639
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|625
|6
|Suryakumar Yadav
|605
Purple Cap list
|Position
|Player
|Wickets
|1
|Mohammad Shami
|28
|2
|Rashid Khan
|27
|3
|Mohit Sharma
|26
|4
|Piyush Chawla
|22
|5
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|21
|6
|Tushar Deshpande
|21
Thus, this is the first time that both Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami ended with the Orange and Purple Cap, respectively. Gill was one of the most consistent batters in the entire edition, finishing with 890 runs including two back-to-back tons (three overall) and as many as four fifties. On the other hand, Shami returned with 28 wickets in 17 games, with a best of 4 for 11 and an economy rate below 8.5 (8.03).
