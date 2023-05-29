From 2008 to 2022: Player of the Match awardees in 15 IPL finals, Player of the Tournament winners
From 2008 to 2022 - Here's a list of Player-of-the-Match winners in all IPL 15 finals and the players who ended with the Man-of-the-Series awards -
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition's final was to be held on Sunday evening (May 28) in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, persistent rain led to the game being pushed to the reserve day as both sides will lock horns on Monday evening (May 29) at the same venue.
Ardent fans will hope for the weather god to show some mercy and not delay the proceedings. Over the years, IPL has produced some enthralling finals in the 15 years of its existence. Thus, the same is expected this time around as Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat hope to complete a double whereas MS Dhoni's CSK are determined to claim their fifth IPL title, to join Mumbai Indians (MI) with the most trophies in the cash-rich league.
Before IPL 2023's finale, here's a look at the Player-Of-The-Match in IPL finals and also the ones who returned with the Player-of-the-Tournament awards:
|Year
|Player of the Match
|2008
|Yusuf Pathan
|2009
|Anil Kumble
|2010
|Suresh Raina
|2011
|Murali Vijay
|2012
|Manvinder Bisla
|2013
|Kieron Pollard
|2014
|Manish Pandey
|2015
|Rohit Sharma
|2016
|Ben Cutting
|2017
|Krunal Pandya
|2018
|Shane Watson
|2019
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2020
|Trent Boult
|2021
|Faf du Plessis
|2022
|Hardik Pandya
|Year
|Player of the Tournament
|2008
|Shane Watson
|2009
|Adam Gilchrist
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|2012
|Sunil Narine
|2013
|Shane Watson
|2014
|Glenn Maxwell
|2015
|Andre Russell
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|2017
|Ben Stokes
|2018
|Sunil Narine
|2019
|Andre Russell
|2020
|Jofra Archer
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|2022
|Jos Buttler
The list includes some big names in world cricket. It will be interesting to see who will clinch the Player-of-the-Match award in the upcoming final and also the Player-of-the-Tournament.
On the other hand, talking about the Orange (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) list, Gujarat's Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami top the list, respectively, in the ongoing edition. Gill has 851 runs whereas Shami has 28 scalps.