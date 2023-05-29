ugc_banner

From 2008 to 2022: Player of the Match awardees in 15 IPL finals, Player of the Tournament winners

From 2008 to 2022 - Here's a list of Player-of-the-Match winners in all IPL 15 finals and the players who ended with the Man-of-the-Series awards -

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition's final was to be held on Sunday evening (May 28) in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, persistent rain led to the game being pushed to the reserve day as both sides will lock horns on Monday evening (May 29) at the same venue.

Ardent fans will hope for the weather god to show some mercy and not delay the proceedings. Over the years, IPL has produced some enthralling finals in the 15 years of its existence. Thus, the same is expected this time around as Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat hope to complete a double whereas MS Dhoni's CSK are determined to claim their fifth IPL title, to join Mumbai Indians (MI) with the most trophies in the cash-rich league.

Before IPL 2023's finale, here's a look at the Player-Of-The-Match in IPL finals and also the ones who returned with the Player-of-the-Tournament awards: 

Year Player of the Match
2008 Yusuf Pathan
2009 Anil Kumble
2010 Suresh Raina
2011 Murali Vijay
2012 Manvinder Bisla
2013 Kieron Pollard
2014 Manish Pandey
2015 Rohit Sharma
2016 Ben Cutting
2017 Krunal Pandya
2018 Shane Watson
2019 Jasprit Bumrah
2020 Trent Boult
2021 Faf du Plessis
2022 Hardik Pandya

Year Player of the Tournament
2008 Shane Watson
2009 Adam Gilchrist
2010 Sachin Tendulkar
2011 Chris Gayle
2012 Sunil Narine
2013 Shane Watson
2014 Glenn Maxwell
2015 Andre Russell
2016 Virat Kohli
2017 Ben Stokes
2018 Sunil Narine
2019 Andre Russell
2020 Jofra Archer
2021 Harshal Patel
2022 Jos Buttler

The list includes some big names in world cricket. It will be interesting to see who will clinch the Player-of-the-Match award in the upcoming final and also the Player-of-the-Tournament.

On the other hand, talking about the Orange (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) list, Gujarat's Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami top the list, respectively, in the ongoing edition. Gill has 851 runs whereas Shami has 28 scalps. 

