From 2008 to 2022: Player of the Match awardees in 15 IPL finals, Player of the Tournament winners

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition's final was to be held on Sunday evening (May 28) in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, persistent rain led to the game being pushed to the reserve day as both sides will lock horns on Monday evening (May 29) at the same venue.

Ardent fans will hope for the weather god to show some mercy and not delay the proceedings. Over the years, IPL has produced some enthralling finals in the 15 years of its existence. Thus, the same is expected this time around as Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat hope to complete a double whereas MS Dhoni's CSK are determined to claim their fifth IPL title, to join Mumbai Indians (MI) with the most trophies in the cash-rich league.

Before IPL 2023's finale, here's a look at the Player-Of-The-Match in IPL finals and also the ones who returned with the Player-of-the-Tournament awards:

Year Player of the Match 2008 Yusuf Pathan 2009 Anil Kumble 2010 Suresh Raina 2011 Murali Vijay 2012 Manvinder Bisla 2013 Kieron Pollard 2014 Manish Pandey 2015 Rohit Sharma 2016 Ben Cutting 2017 Krunal Pandya 2018 Shane Watson 2019 Jasprit Bumrah 2020 Trent Boult 2021 Faf du Plessis 2022 Hardik Pandya

Also Read: IPL 2023 final: Kapil Dev opines on CSK captain MS Dhoni's future, says 'he can't play all life'

Year Player of the Tournament 2008 Shane Watson 2009 Adam Gilchrist 2010 Sachin Tendulkar 2011 Chris Gayle 2012 Sunil Narine 2013 Shane Watson 2014 Glenn Maxwell 2015 Andre Russell 2016 Virat Kohli 2017 Ben Stokes 2018 Sunil Narine 2019 Andre Russell 2020 Jofra Archer 2021 Harshal Patel 2022 Jos Buttler

The list includes some big names in world cricket. It will be interesting to see who will clinch the Player-of-the-Match award in the upcoming final and also the Player-of-the-Tournament.