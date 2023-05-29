IPL 2023 final: Kapil Dev opines on CSK captain MS Dhoni's future, says 'he can't play all life'

On Sunday (May 28), IPL 2023 final got washed out as the game will now be played on the reserve day, on Monday (May 29). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the summit clash at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad in what can be MS Dhoni's last IPL match.

Dhoni, who likes to keep his cards close to himself, has not said anything about his IPL future. After taking CSK to their tenth IPL final, Dhoni opened up on his IPL future and revealed he is not thinking about it at the moment and will take a call before the next auction. At 41, he has done reasonably well in IPL 2023 -- leading from the front, keeping wickets well and hitting the big sixes -- but he has played the season with a knee injury.

Thus, IPL 2023 finale is expected to be the former Indian captain's last appearance. On Sunday, when CSK versus GT finale was delayed due to persistent rain, Kapil Dev -- India's 1983 World Cup-winning skipper -- asked Dhoni's ardent fans to let go off him.

'What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life?'

"He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years. Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket," Kapil Dev told ABP News.