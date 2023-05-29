IPL 2023: CSK coach's cryptic tweet. Dhoni's imminent retirement. Would MSD replace Fleming after this season?

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming posted a cryptic ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Gujarat Titans which may have suggested that it could be his last season with the franchise.

Fleming has always been part of the CSK - as a player in 2008 and as the head coach since 2009. Chennai has won four IPL titles with Fleming as coach and Dhoni as skipper.

"Not long now until the final game so a perfect time to say ‘thank you’ for all the support that the team has received this year. We all understand the love for the captain but to see the grounds so full of yellow has been truly amazing.🙏enjoy tonight, it should be a cracker," wrote Fleming on his official twitter account. Not long now until the final game so a perfect time to say ‘thank you’ for all the support that the team has received this year. We all understand the love for the captain but to see the grounds so full of yellow has been truely amazing.🙏enjoy tonight, it should be a cracker. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) May 28, 2023 × The final, however, got washed out and will be played on May 29 - reserve day - to determine the winner. Notably, the sports world has been abuzz with CSK skipper MS Dhoni's retirement rumours as well. Dhoni, however, said that he'll take his time and won't retire immediately after the final.

"I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide," Dhoni had said after CSK beat GT in the first qualifier. The CSK skipper although, made it clear that he would stay with the franchise in some capacity or the other.

"I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside...I don't really know. Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home for literally four months. January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practicing from 2nd or 3rd of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide," he had added.

The tweet from Fleming could be nothing but a harmless gesture to show gratitude towards fans. But, if Fleming is retiring and Dhoni having confirmed that he'll be CSK in some capacity - would we see the New Zealander passing the baton to MSD? Only time can tell.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE