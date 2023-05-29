IPL Final 2023: Who wins between CSK and GT if reserve day washes out in Ahmedabad?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Final was pushed into the reserve day after incessant rain played spoilsport on May 28 and now the title showdown between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will take place on May 29.

The game was called off at around 11 PM local time after the unseasonal rain didn't ease up in the Ahmedabad. The match was pushed into the reserve day without a ball being bowled and now the teams will start afresh on May 29 Ahmedabad weather forecast on May 29 The weather, according to Indian Meteorological Department, will remain a bit cloudy on the reserve day as well with maximum humidity of 77%. The chances of rain, however, are less and a full-fledged T20 match is a real possibility. Although the prediction is not final and could change by the times sun sets or early.

Also Read: Rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad as CSK vs GT clash moves to reserve day What if it rains on reserve day? For the anomaly of second consecutive rainy day during peak summer, especially in western Indian city of Ahmedabad where the match is scheduled to take place, here are the possible scenarios:

The match can go full length (20 overs each side) even with a start time of 9:35 PM India time - which is just above two hours of original start time of 7:30 PM.

The final would be a 19-over affair per side if it starts at 9:45 PM.

Furthermore, IPL 2023 Final would be 17-over game (each side) with a 10 PM start and 15-over game (each side) with a 10:30 PM.

The cut off time for a five-over contest is 12:06 AM, effective next day (30th May) but the rain has to stop by 11 PM to give ground staff time to prepare the field.

In the scenario of even a five-over contest not taking place, a Super Over shall be played to decide the winner and the field must get ready by 1:20 AM (May 30) for that. Who wins IPL 2023 in case of reserve day getting washed out? In the worst case scenario of even the reserve day getting washed out, the team which had finished higher on the league table will crowned the winner. It means that Gujarat Titans, which finished with 20 points and topped the league, will be declared IPL 2023 winner over Chennai Super Kings which had finished second on the points table with 17 points.

