IPL Final: Rain plays spoilsport in Ahmedabad as CSK vs GT clash moves to reserve day

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final will take place on Monday, May 29 after rain played spoilsport at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a huge setback as the rain continued to pour down and a cut-off time of 12:06 am also could not be adhered to. The contest will now start on reserve day and will follow Sunday’s schedule with rain still expected to be an uninvited guest. The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 28, 2023 × What happened on Sunday? The IPL final supposed to start at 7:30 PM IST, saw rain play a consistent role with no toss taking place on the scheduled day. There were frequent pitch inspections by the umpires as on occasions rain stopped to give relief to the fans. But at 11:00 PM IST, the IPL Twitter handle posted the postponement of the contest which will now take place on Monday.

This will also be the first time an IPL match has taken place on reserve day with still good chances that the match could be called off if rain again is the party-popper. What were the scenarios? The relevant teams were to compete in a Super Over and, if necessary, additional Super Overs to determine which team will win the match. A 20-over match must be completed by 11.40 PM IST. The start time for a 5-over-per-side game is 12:06 AM, before which the contest was called off.

However, since there was no play in the above scenario, a reserve day will be used on Monday to decide the winners of the IPL 2023. If rain again plays spoilsport, the above scenario will be repeated to decide the winner of the contest. However, if there is no play on the reserve day, the IPL 2023 title will be shared by both GT and CSK and will be declared joint winners.

The match will start at 7:30 PM with no conformation whether the opening ceremony will take place or not.

