IPL 2022: Will Du Plessis make changes? Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to get back to winning ways as they take on Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB are currently sixth in the points table after winning three out of their five games but their net run rate is comparatively low at 0.006.

RCB won a couple of close encounters in the tournament but against Chennai Super Kings, the bowling attack was completely outplayed. The CSK duo of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube ran riot against the RCB bowlers and although they batted well, the side fell well short of the target.

It has been a shaky performance by Faf du Plessis and the RCB top order while the middle order has reaped rewards but an absence of a strong batting unit can be trouble for the franchise.

Against Delhi Capitals, Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat are expected to open the batting for RCB with the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell completing a formidable Top 4 for the side.

In the middle order, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyansh Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik form a strong middle order for the Royal Challengers Bangalore with decent bowling options from the India all-rounders.

In the bowling line up, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Akash Deep provide the raw pace in the attack while Wanindu Hasaranga will be the major spin option for the franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood