IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - Head-to-head record, trivia, stats and squads

Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run while Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to come back from their defeat in the last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday.

Head-to-head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 26 times in the IPL with RCB winning 10 times and Delhi Capitals getting the better of the opposition on sixteen occasions.

Stats

The Delhi Capitals batsmen boast of a good record against RCB with David Warner scoring eight fifties and skipper Rishabh Pant hitting four fifties in 11 matches against the Bangalore franchise. It has been a bad outing for Mohammad Siraj who has disappointing numbers against Pant and Shaw.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant have an unlikely nemesis against Glenn Maxwell who has dismissed him twice with the all-rounder bowling just 12 balls against the Delhi Capitals skipper.

Trivia

The biggest strength for RCB in the IPL 2022 has been their ability to chase down big totals but their bowling has ended up conceding 54 sixes till now – the most by any team. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have the best record in that respect with the bowlers conceding just 24 maximums.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam