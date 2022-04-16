IPL 2022: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper makes huge prediction about Umran Malik

Former Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper Rashid Latif was all praise for Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Umran Malik who has impressed with his fiery pace in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Latif said that he can be a good addition to the Indian cricket team and he possess the ability and pace to ‘easily take out the Asian batters’.

“After the IPL, they will start preparing for the international matches again. We have an Asia Cup and then the World Cup. They will have to try him out in one of them. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, he can easily take out the Asian batters, whether they're from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, or whoever India plays. Maybe the Aussies could play him,” Latif said.

Malik was quite impressive against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday as he troubled the batsmen with bounce and pace. The SRH fast bowler ended up taking two wickets including the prized scalp of Shreyas Iyer.

“He could be a very useful bowler there. Because batsmen aren't used to facing such fast bowling nowadays. Most fast bowlers have now dropped in in terms of speeds; you look at Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins… Shaheen Afridi swings the ball really well but he clocks in the range of 145 kph. Haris is there but his bouncer isn't as effective as he is with his fuller length,”

“In future, Umran can make a big name for himself with the white ball,” he explained.