IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings?

September 28 (Tuesday) will see the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) face defending champions and five-time winners Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in the evening clash, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both sides have had tough times in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 edition.

While PBKS started with a narrow defeat, where they gave away the contest to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the cusp of a win, they managed to earn an important win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in defence of 126. Hence, the Punjab franchise will like move past their inconsistency and choking abilities when they lock horns with the MI outfit.

On the other hand, problems remain aplenty for the Rohit-led MI franchise. All teams have figured out how to beat them in terms of match-ups, MI have been dealt hard with their trio of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya not performing or looking at their best. On the other hand, their body language wasn't very impressive during their last encounter versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Will PBKS get past a struggling MI line-up? Despite their rusty form, MI can't be taken lightly.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.