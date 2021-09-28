IPL 2021, KKR vs DC, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals?

Match 41 will see one of the title-contenders in Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, on Tuesday (September 28). For the unversed, this will be an afternoon game as there are two matches lined-up for the day.

Talking about the form of both sides, DC are moving ahead -- or rather storming -- into the playoffs with back-to-back wins. The 2020 runners-up are at the second position and will reclaim the top spot if they emerge on top of two-time winners KKR at Sharjah. Thus, the Pant-led franchise will start as favourites against the KKR line-up.

On the other hand, KKR have shown remarkable improvement since the UAE leg commenced. Their batters are playing with more freedom whereas their bowling has enough variety for the pitches on offer in the UAE. Hence, they won't give anything easily to the DC outfit. A close contest is expected between both sides. Their last face-off at the venue saw DC beat KKR by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller in IPL 2020.

Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tripathi will be some of the players to watch out for.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 3:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.