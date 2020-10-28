IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Preview: Intense battle of top 2 teams expected in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the battle for top 2 spots heats up in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both MI and RCB are equal in the points table with 14 points under their respective belts in 11 matches. However, better net run-rate means, Mumbai Indians sit atop the IPL 2020 standings.

Both RCB and MI can move a step close to achieving qualification to IPL 2020 playoffs. However, a win this evening still won’t guarantee a spot in playoffs, which resembles how tightly the tournament is being fought by all the teams.

MI vs RCB: Head-to-head stats

Talking about the head-to-head contest between MI and RCB, Mumbai Indians have won 16 matches of the 26 played between the two sides with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the other 10 encounters.

The last time these two sides met in IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the match in Super Over in what was a proper humdinger in Dubai.

Conditions have changed since then and Abu Dhabi has assisted the seamers early on and it would be interesting to see what the captain opts to do after winning the toss.

In Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians have averaged 187 while batting first while other teams have averaged only 151.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai