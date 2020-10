Australia vs India: Full schedule, dates, venues and all you need to know

Australia vs India: Adelaide Oval to host pink-ball Test

The series begins with India's first day-night Test in Australia at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Melbourne before moving to Sydney on January 7 with the tour finale at Brisbane's Gabba on January 15.

Neither side has lost a day-night Test previously, with the Australian men's team winning all four pink-ball Tests in Adelaide against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan.

Australia vs India 1st Test (Day and Night): December 17-21 at Adelaide Oval

(Photograph:AFP)