IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's giant-killing spree continues as they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets

First Mumbai, now Delhi, Kings XI Punjab's giant-killing spree continues as they beat table-topper Capitals by 5 wickets. Dhawan's century was not enough for the Capitals to pose a healthy total in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat. Dhawan and Shaw were off to a flyer. However, Shaw's poor form got the better of him as he got off cheap to Neesham. All batsmen, except, Shikhar Dhawan, got out cheap. Dhawan, on the other hand, became the first man in IPL history to smash back-to-back centuries. His 106 runs off 61 balls powered Delhi Capitals to 164 runs. But the score was 10-20 runs below par.

Kings XI Punjab had a shaky start as skipper and man in form KL Rahul got out to Axar Patel. Mayank Agarwal gave his wicket away as he was run out by DC. Chris Gayle smashed 26 runs off Deshpande's over to keep KXIP in the game. But the partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell turned the table in KXIP's favour. Deepak Hooda and James Neesham took KXIP over the line to win this match. KXIP won the match with one over to spare and 5 wickets. It is a third-consecutive win for Punjab.

With this win, KXIP jump to the fifth spot! Just one spot away from the playoffs. DC remains on the top with 14 points in their pocket.