From Maxwell to Cummins: Most expensive flops of IPL 2020!
Let's take a look at the biggest flop in this year's Indian Premier League:
Glenn Maxwell
Once upon a time, Maxwell was a hero for Kings XI Punjab. He single-handedly took the team to its maiden IPL final in 2014.
But, this year he is dubbed as the most expensive flop of the Indian Premier League. Bought for 10.75 crores, Maxwell has a strike rate of below 100 for his 58 runs in past nine matches. He, known for his power-hitting, has not hit a single six in this tournament.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Sheldon Cottrell
KXIP's Sheldon Cottrell began the tournament on a high after scalping four wickets in first two games and being one of the top contenders of purple cap this year. However, his form witnessed a drastic fall as he failed to get wickets and even conceded heavy runs. He has been replaced by Chris Jordan as of now. He was bought for 8.5 crores.
(Photograph:Reuters)
James Neesham
Kiwi all-rounder was bought for 50 lakhs by the Kings XI Punjab. Neesham has just batted once in three games and scored just seven runs. He has bowled 10 overs and has just one wicket in his account.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pat Cummins
The most expensive buy in this year's Indian Premier League. The Aussie was bought by KKR for whopping amount of 15.5 crores. Cummins has scaled just three wickets in nine games, wit an economy of of 8.42.
But, he has been been above average with the bat. As he scored, 126 runs at a strike rate of 161.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Robin Uthappa
Rajasthan Royals bought Robin Uthappa for staggering 3 crores, but this buy has not been very successful this year as the Indian batsman managed to score 124 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 117. He has not played a vital role for the Royals until now.