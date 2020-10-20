From Maxwell to Cummins: Most expensive flops of IPL 2020!

Let's take a look at the biggest flop in this year's Indian Premier League:

Glenn Maxwell

Once upon a time, Maxwell was a hero for Kings XI Punjab. He single-handedly took the team to its maiden IPL final in 2014.

But, this year he is dubbed as the most expensive flop of the Indian Premier League. Bought for 10.75 crores, Maxwell has a strike rate of below 100 for his 58 runs in past nine matches. He, known for his power-hitting, has not hit a single six in this tournament.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)